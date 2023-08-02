Use Up That Leftover Frozen Fruit To Make A Tangy Sweet Salad Dressing

By now most of us know the mantra: We need to eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day to stay healthy. This might be easy in warmer climates where fruits and vegetables are available in abundance all year round, but in cold or temperate climates, this can be a challenge.

Enter, frozen produce. This can be a bit divisive as we have been trained to believe that fresh is best, but a 2016 study conducted by Linshan Li et al., shows that there are very few nutritional differences between fresh and frozen food. In fact, the freezing process (if done correctly) can actually preserve the food with maximum nutritional value.

So, it comes down to taste. If you cannot immediately taste the difference between fresh and frozen fruit, this is good news and all the reason to stock up on frozen fruits — typically berries, mango, or pineapple. The easy way to consume these fruits is simply to thaw them and eat them as-is or blend them in a smoothie. If there is a glut, blitz it to make a tangy-sweet salad dressing. The natural sweetness of these fruits, plus the tanginess from vinegar or acidic fruits, will nicely complement the other salad ingredients.