There is a superb range of Worcestershire sauce brands to select for blue cheese dressing; some lean into sweeter notes, others contain a more sour profile, and there are even those with a spicy kick. Depending on the blue cheese you intend to use in the dressing may impact which Worcestershire sauce you want to add.

Stilton and Roquefort have a more robust blue cheese flavor and are usually paired with sweet fruit or honey to create a savory-sweet balance. In this instance, a sweeter or more fruity Worcestershire sauce would complement these blue cheeses well.

On the other end of the blue cheese spectrum is Gorganzola, which has a much milder flavor. While it will work well with sweet Worcestershire sauce, it will complement tangyier brands too. Finally, American blue cheese is another reliable cheese option for this dressing. Its flavor falls somewhere between the mild and strong versions, so it will work well with a variety of Worcestershire brands: sweeter or tangy.

Get creative and experiment with different Worchestershire brands and cheeses to see which pairing works best. Your blue cheese dressing is sure to exceed your expectations.