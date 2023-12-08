It's Not Hard To Transform Your Favorite Creamy Dip Into A Salad Dressing

If your problem is utilizing the tiny leftover bits of store-bought dip from the package, there's an easy hack for that too. Just add yogurt or sour cream to the container that holds the leftover dip, as well as other ingredients to achieve the flavor profile you seek. These could include lemon juice, olive oil, honey, and salt, among others. Then, close the lid of the container and shake it until the ingredients adhere together and result in a delicious salad dressing with an easily-pourable consistency. This way, you'll be sure to get a hint of the flavor of your favorite dip in your salad dressing.

Vegetable dips are particularly easy to convert into yummy salad dressings. Add Greek yogurt (which adds to the vegetable's flavors) or crème fraîche to transform your dip to serve with grain salads, coleslaws, or creamy potato salads. They can also be thinned out to dress leafy salads by adding extra vinegar or lemon juice and a splash of olive oil.

Interestingly, this hack also works the other way round. While making a salad dressing at home, you may end up with a mixture that is thicker than you had initially hoped for. Instead of discarding it, see if you can use the mixture as a dip. You could perfect its taste by adding particular ingredients and leaving the thick and creamy texture as it is.