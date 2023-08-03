Vanilla Extract Is The Key Ingredient To Unlock The Best Salad Dressing

To make a basic salad dressing, you really only need two ingredients: oil and vinegar. But to make it taste even better, it's customary to season it with ingredients like Dijon mustard, fresh herbs, and different spices. When it comes to sweeter additives, you'd probably only think to add raspberries to raspberry vinaigrette, honey to poppy seed dressing, or simply use citrus juice in place of vinegar. The truth is that vanilla extract has a place in salad dressing too.

While it's usually reserved for baked goods, vanilla often makes an appearance in savory recipes because, contrary to what you might assume, it does more than just make everything taste like vanilla. Some traditional Italian tomato sauces, for example, call for a splash of vanilla extract. Like sugar, the vanilla balances out the acidity of the tomatoes, but it doesn't overwhelm the sauce with too much sweetness. It's for a similar reason that vanilla extract works so well in salad dressing.