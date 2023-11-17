Give Your Salad A Balanced Sweetness With Chocolate Vinaigrette

Chocolate what? Yes, you read it right the first time — chocolate vinaigrette is a real thing, and you're going to want to give it a try. Don't worry. It's not as sweet as you are probably imagining. Rather, the cocoa-enhanced dressing is perfect for salads that include soft greens like spring mix, berries or other fruit, nuts, and soft cheeses.

As you may have guessed, balsamic vinegar is at the heart of a luscious and well-balanced chocolate vinaigrette. High-quality balsamic provides both sweet and tangy notes that play into chocolate's rich flavor. While dark, bitter chocolate might seem like the proper way to go at first, the vinaigrette can actually be made with different types of chocolate — from dark to creamy and even white chocolate. In addition to incorporating chocolate bars, you can also use cocoa nibs if you'd prefer the chocolate flavor without the actual sweetness. This is definitely not the time to skimp on the grade of vinegar or chocolate involved, however. In this instance, it is a good idea to reach for the good stuff, thus enhancing the flavor profile to the high level of sophistication that this dressing deserves.