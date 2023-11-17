Give Your Salad A Balanced Sweetness With Chocolate Vinaigrette
Chocolate what? Yes, you read it right the first time — chocolate vinaigrette is a real thing, and you're going to want to give it a try. Don't worry. It's not as sweet as you are probably imagining. Rather, the cocoa-enhanced dressing is perfect for salads that include soft greens like spring mix, berries or other fruit, nuts, and soft cheeses.
As you may have guessed, balsamic vinegar is at the heart of a luscious and well-balanced chocolate vinaigrette. High-quality balsamic provides both sweet and tangy notes that play into chocolate's rich flavor. While dark, bitter chocolate might seem like the proper way to go at first, the vinaigrette can actually be made with different types of chocolate — from dark to creamy and even white chocolate. In addition to incorporating chocolate bars, you can also use cocoa nibs if you'd prefer the chocolate flavor without the actual sweetness. This is definitely not the time to skimp on the grade of vinegar or chocolate involved, however. In this instance, it is a good idea to reach for the good stuff, thus enhancing the flavor profile to the high level of sophistication that this dressing deserves.
Can you buy chocolate vinaigrette or will you have to make it?
Whereas chocolate balsamic vinegar is pretty widely available commercially, you're going to have a harder time finding a pre-made chocolate vinaigrette. That means you're probably going to have to make it yourself — but that's okay! Doing so will give you more control over the level of sweetness versus tanginess, allowing for the ultimate customization. It's a great opportunity to use different combinations of chocolates, spices, and herbs until you arrive at your own signature dressing.
This is also the perfect time to pull out that immersion blender so you can whip up the ultimate creamy salad dressing. Whether you use velvety dark chocolate, smooth milk chocolate, or buttery white chocolate, properly melting and blending the ingredients is imperative. In addition to the chocolate and balsamic vinegar, this dressing can be made with a wide variety of other ingredients depending on how sweet or savory you want it to be. Options include honey, cinnamon, cayenne, shallots, garlic, Dijon mustard, and more. You can include a neutral oil if you'd like, but hazelnut oil and olive oil will work, too. You'll add salt and pepper to taste, of course.
What type of salad is best with chocolate vinaigrette?
While it might seem like chocolate vinaigrette will have limited usefulness, there are actually a wide range of salads that it goes well with. A combination of delicate greens, strawberries, and feta is one of the first to come to mind. But it will also be absolutely mouthwatering drizzled over a classic wedge salad with bacon and bleu cheese. Spinach and pear work remarkably well with the dressing, as does just about any summer salad that has a good balance of fruit, greens, and nuts. And don't forget about kale with roasted or candied nuts and goat cheese.
Chocolate vinaigrette may not be the kind of dressing that you want to use on a plain garden salad, but as with the dressing itself, the possibilities are really limited only by your imagination. Feel free to branch out beyond salad if you dare. Try this vinaigrette on rich roasted vegetables, grilled squash, or anywhere you would normally use balsamic vinegar.