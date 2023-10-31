Elevate Mediocre Salad Dressing With A Boozy Ingredient

Making homemade salad dressing is easy. A vinaigrette is just a ratio of oil to vinegar (usually 3-to-1), maybe with a flavor boost from some garlic or shallots or spices or held together with a dollop of Dijon mustard. With so few ingredients, how good it is depends on the quality of those ingredients. If you use cheap vinegar, it will have plenty of acidity but little depth of flavor. The good news is that you can hack together a concoction that tastes much more expensive by adding a little splash of wine.

As a general guideline, try to match the wine with your vinegar to keep things consistent: Red wine with red wine vinegar, white wine with white wine vinegar. How much you should add will depend entirely on how big a batch you're making, but it shouldn't be a substantial ingredient. Use a few drops in a single serving, a splash in a double batch, and up to a tablespoon in family-size salads. It doesn't take much wine to boost the flavor of your vinegar; adding too much can throw off the balance of your salad dressing.

You're not aiming for a wine-forward dressing, just a little something-something in the background that makes you say, "Oh, this is better than usual." By simply whisking some wine in with the other ingredients of your salad dressing, it becomes something elevated to bring your meal to another level.