Hear Us Out: Hot Sauce Might Be What Your Salad Dressing Is Missing

The best thing to do when beginning your journey into adding hot sauce to salad dressing is to try different combinations. Maybe milder heat is your thing, or an overly spicy one isn't so bad, but it just needs to be subdued. Well, then dressings can help, especially if it's dairy-based. For instance, ingredients like buttermilk, yogurt, cheese, or sour cream (all everyday items found in salads), take some of the edge off the fieriness by hindering the spice from fully interacting with your sense of taste. After all, there's a reason behind dipping those hot wings in ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Also, each pepper is different. Putting the Scoville units aside (the measurement that indicates how spicy it will be), distinct chilies have unique flavor profiles. Items like banana, pimento, or shishito peppers tend to be sweet (despite varying in heat), while poblanos and hatch chilies are more earthlike. Moreover, for those brave enough, habaneros have a fruit-esque undertone that complements produce like mango and pineapple. So, picking the right hot sauce matters.

Regardless of which direction you go with hot sauce, whether purchasing a bottle from the nearest grocery store or making your own, there's room for error but also a little fun. Besides, who doesn't like to play with their food from time to time? Just make sure to have a glass of milk handy if needed.