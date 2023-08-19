How To Give Your Salad Garlicky Flavor Without The Bad Breath

If you find raw garlic overwhelming, you might try using its milder cousin, elephant garlic, instead. This Brobdingnagian allium has more in common biologically with leeks than conventional garlic, but it still releases alliinase when cut open. You'll find it with the rest of the produce in supermarkets and specialty shops. If you're concerned that its size will make it unwieldy, thankfully, elephant garlic is just as simple to prep as the smaller stuff.

Peeling garlic is not exactly challenging, but it can be a little tricky to do with finesse. To get started, take the bulb and roll it around the counter using your palm. This will loosen the cloves and make them easier to remove. Once you've freed one from the bulb, take a large kitchen knife and place it over top of the garlic clove. Position the blade so the flat side is flush with the clove, and use the heel of your palm to press it into the garlic. The goal is to disengage the skin of the clove without affecting the shape too much. Next, peel off the skin and use a knife to remove the root, which you'll find on one end. You can now cut the clove in half to rub around your salad bowl, as cutting into the garlic releases all its magical flavors and aromas. If you're still concerned about odors remaining on the cookware, or even your hands, there's a hack for that.