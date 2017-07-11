Tropical Smoothie Cafe Launches Tropical Party Passport

Leading Fast Casual Cafe Launches Rewards App Campaign and Debuts Summer Menu Lineup

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the leading fast casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you food and smoothies with a tropical twist, announced today the launch of its Tropical Party Passport campaign. Now through August 6th, guests ordering smoothies through the Tropical Rewards App will receive a free 24 oz. smoothie for each 10 purchased, in addition to the $5 credit users receive for every $55 spent.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is also offering a fresh summer menu, including a Mocktail Smoothie lineup that features the perfectly blended Watermelon Mojito and Avocolada smoothies. Available now through August 20, the Watermelon Mojito is made with fresh watermelon, strawberries, lime and mint. With zero grams of fat, the seasonal limited-time menu item has become a favorite among guests. A core item on the brand’s menu, the Avocolada combines whole avocado, pineapple, spinach, kale, coconut and lime. Together, this mocktail pairing is giving guests an enhanced beverage experience that will keep them cool on hot summer days. Also included on the summer menu is the savory Caribbean Jerk Wrap, which can be prepared in a bowl as an alternative, made with all natural grilled chicken, rice, black beans, house roasted pineapple salsa, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese and spicy jerk sauce.

“From our tropical-inspired products to our bright and welcoming restaurants, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is the perfect place to enjoy a better-for-you meal in a carefree summer atmosphere all year round. We use fresh, natural, quality ingredients so it’s no surprise that our fan favorite Watermelon Mojito is made with fresh watermelon,” said Jennie Hong, senior director of brand marketing and strategy for Tropical Smoothie Cafe. “As an addition to our summer promotion, we are thrilled to introduce our new Tropical Party Passport campaign, which gives guests more reason to visit us time and time again throughout this season.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s success is further driven by its expanded array of offerings and ongoing product innovation. To raise the bar in its 20th anniversary year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will continue to feature top performing limited time only food and smoothie items as well as optimized versions of current fan favorites.

This year, the food and smoothie franchise plans to open at least 100 restaurants nationwide and currently has franchise opportunities across the U.S. in markets such as Indianapolis, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Cincinnati and Minneapolis, among others. The concept is truly resonating with consumers and franchisees alike so it’s no surprise by 2020, Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans to have 1,000 stores open across the U.S.

For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe and to find a conveniently located cafe, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for details on the latest promotions, limited-time offers, and cafe openings.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with nearly 600 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked on Entrepreneur‘s 2017 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times‘ Top 200+ and Nation’s Restaurant News‘ 2016 Top 200. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeking qualified franchisees to expand throughout the United States in markets such as Indianapolis, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Cincinnati and Minneapolis, among others.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com