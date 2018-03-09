Wedding Open Day at Ballyvolane House

Join the dedicated team at Ballyvolane House on Sunday April 22nd, for their Wedding Open Day taking place from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

One of the key features for husband and wifes to be, is the stunning gardens at Ballyvolane House, which make for a sublime setting for the all important Wedding Photos. These gardens will be looking lovely at this time of year, all the better for engaged couples to envision their big day.

Bridal couples will have the opportunity to get to see Ballyvolane House in all its wedding glory and to meet the hosts, who will be more than happy to assist with questions and enquiries. Barefoot or ballgowns, they're happy to accommodate any style of wedding.

Canapes and tipples will be served on arrival, so couples can get a taste of the suberb food offering at Ballyvolane House. In order to get the full wedding experience, a ceremony will be set up in the woods and in the hay barn. The dining terrace will have long tables and round tables laid up. The popular band The Buachaills will be knocking out tunes in the barn.

During the event, there will be two tours of the house and grounds on the day, one at 2pm and one at 3pm. Guests will be shown around the house, the woods, the walled-gardens, the glamping area and finishing up in the dining terrace and barn, where wedding planners and vendors will be happy to chat to couples.

Some of Ballvolane's highly recommended vendors who have worked with them for many years will be there on the day such as David McClelland Photography, Cakes by Dawn, Cork Harpist - Carys Ann Evans, Makeup by Andrea Murphy, Florist - The Best of Buds Flowers, band - The Buachaills and Grace - Photographer & Videographer of McMahon Studios

Pre-booking is essential as Ballyvolane will be offering two tours on the day, one at 2pm and the other at 3pm. Please note places are limited.

