The Unexpected Spice That Gives Meatballs A Bold New Flavor

There are spices that readily lend themselves to sweet dishes (hello, old-fashioned cinnamon rolls!), and spices that should be reserved for savory ones (white pepper is the secret ingredient in restaurant-worthy egg rolls). Then, there are a few spices that excel in both realms, with nutmeg being a prime example. Sure, you love it on eggnog and French toast, but did you know that a pinch of nutmeg can transform meatballs from solid to sublime?

In this case, it doesn't matter whether you're making Swedish Svenska kottbullar, Italian polpette al sugo, or meatballs from wherever your grandmother hailed: Nutmeg will mesh just as well with ground pork as it will with beef, and as effortlessly with grated parmesan as with sour cream. Its fragrant, nutty warmth enhances both the sweetness inherent in dairy and the savory qualities of steak — and a little nutmeg in your next batch of meatballs will have a significant effect while remaining undetectable. The reasons for the happy combination of nutmeg and meatballs can be (mostly) explained by science.