Level Up Your Miller High Life And Make A Spaghett Cocktail

The Aperol Spritz and its variations have been dominant on the cocktail scene, thanks to their easy-to-execute and customized formulas, striking visuals, and easy-to-come-by ingredients — not to mention that they come with a fun side of Italian culture. But if you want to level up a classic American beer — specifically the Miller High Life — look no further than this riff on the spritz.

The spaghett cocktail, born in Baltimore in 2016 at Wet City Brewing, is a unique creation poised to become a classic in its own right. Unlike the traditional Aperol Spritz, this recipe relies on beer to bring the bubbles — which is appropriate given that Miller High Life's slogan is "The Champagne of Beers." Combined with the vibrant orange Aperol and the zing of some lemon juice, making it a refreshing and easy-to-make choice.

The method of making a spaghett is as enjoyable as drinking it. It's laid-back and unstructured, requiring no fancy tools, techniques, or even accurate measurements. Most "recipes" suggest you take a sip of the beer from the bottle, then pour in Aperol and lemon juice to taste. That said, more codified versions call for 10 ounces of the beer to 1 ounce each of Aperol and lemon juice.