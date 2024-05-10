Level Up Your Miller High Life And Make A Spaghett Cocktail
The Aperol Spritz and its variations have been dominant on the cocktail scene, thanks to their easy-to-execute and customized formulas, striking visuals, and easy-to-come-by ingredients — not to mention that they come with a fun side of Italian culture. But if you want to level up a classic American beer — specifically the Miller High Life — look no further than this riff on the spritz.
The spaghett cocktail, born in Baltimore in 2016 at Wet City Brewing, is a unique creation poised to become a classic in its own right. Unlike the traditional Aperol Spritz, this recipe relies on beer to bring the bubbles — which is appropriate given that Miller High Life's slogan is "The Champagne of Beers." Combined with the vibrant orange Aperol and the zing of some lemon juice, making it a refreshing and easy-to-make choice.
The method of making a spaghett is as enjoyable as drinking it. It's laid-back and unstructured, requiring no fancy tools, techniques, or even accurate measurements. Most "recipes" suggest you take a sip of the beer from the bottle, then pour in Aperol and lemon juice to taste. That said, more codified versions call for 10 ounces of the beer to 1 ounce each of Aperol and lemon juice.
Why this drink is so tasty
Despite being a whimsical drink, there are reasons this combination works. Miller High Life is a pilsner-style beer that gets its balancing bitterness from a type of hops known as galena, grown in the American Northwest. This varietal is known for its aromatic contributions — notes of fruit, including pear and pineapple, and citrus, like grapefruit and lime, with a bit of a woodsy character. Aperol, the Italian amaro integral to drinks from the Paper Plane to the Naked and Famous, has a complementary orange zest quality with a subtly sweet vanilla-like character. Its bitterness comes from rhubarb, gentian, and a tree bark called cinchona.
Together, these two ingredients complement one another, while a little lemon juice acts as a punchy unifier. This last element also calls to mind a classic radler or a shandy, which are beer cocktails (and of which there are many to beat the summer heat) that get an acidic lift from citrus flavors in the form of soda or fresh juice. That tartness elevates the combination of beer and amaro, highlighting the flavors of each.
Making and riffing on the spaghett recipe
Much like its spritz-y cousin, the spaghett is a cocktail that is both easy to make and customize. If you're sticking with the classic version, the ratio is straightforward, but the ingredients are swappable. If High Life isn't available or of interest, just about any pilsner or light beer will suffice (although the hop profile may vary, which gives you an opportunity to get creative). While you can consider this one of the many ways to make more than lemonade when you have some lemons, you can also substitute grapefruit, lime, or orange for a spin. You can exchange the refreshing Aperol for the complex Campari if you prefer your cocktail to skew a bit more bitter. Beyond these classic name-brand Italian Amari, you can find many craft and artisanal bitter alcohols made in small batches in varying flavor profiles with which to experiment.
When serving your spaghett, there's no need to select any specific glassware; it's typically consumed straight from the bottle. If your beer is on draught, you can opt for a simple pint and garnish with a lemon wedge, or lean into the spritz legacy and go for stemware large enough for the 12 ounces of liquid. No matter how you spin it, the Spaghett will absolutely level up your cocktail rotation.