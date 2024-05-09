The Pickled Addition That Gives Egg Salad A Serious Texture Upgrade

Egg salad: the deli favorite that's either enticing or nauseating for hungry workers at lunchtime. Either you love the creamy texture of mayonnaise swirled with chopped hard-boiled eggs, or you turn away at the sight of it. But how can this polarizing, protein-packed, easy lunchtime meal get an upgrade for all to enjoy? If you want your egg salad to go from lifeless to inspired, you're going to have to create some excitement for the palate by playing with texture.

Just as texture is important for creating a high-quality green salad, so, too, is it important to add a textural element to your egg salad. The best way to do so is by using an ingredient that also adds a tangy flavor punch: pickled celery. Ordinary celery is crunchy, but can often have a watery, bland taste. With pickled celery, your egg salad gets all the benefits of the crunch while also receiving a boost in bright flavor.