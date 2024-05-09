The Expert-Approved Foods You Need To Cook In Your Air Fryer

If you had to pick a kitchen gadget or appliance that has dominated the home kitchen scene over the last few years, it would have to be the air fryer. Despite some initial pushback from professional chefs, sales of the devices generate as much as $6.38 billion a year according to Statista, and it seems like they're here to stay. Most people, however, don't know how just useful an air fryer can be and only use it for jobs like reheating pizza. These countertop dynamos can do all sorts of work, from crisping up a handful of tater tots to roasting a whole chicken, and according to Hammed, recipe developer, food blogger, and creator of The Prince Eats, some foods were almost made for air frying.

"If you desire your traditionally fried foods to be tender [and] crispy without [a ton] of oil, or any protein to have a tender center and more of a textured surface, the air fryer is the way to go," Hammed told Daily Meal in an exclusive interview. "This includes chicken wings, French fries, [and so forth]."