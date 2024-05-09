The Seltzer Tip For A Perfect Brooklyn-Style Egg Cream

New York City is known for its fair share of comestibles, from bagels to hot dogs to cheap, generously sized pizza slices. When it comes to drinks, few are more iconic than a classic egg cream, a three-ingredient wonder of milk, seltzer, and flavored syrup. In this case, "classic" is synonymous with "Brooklyn style." Chocolate syrup is essential for a traditional Brooklyn-style egg cream — and purists insist that chocolate syrup should be Broolyn's own Fox's U-Bet Chocolate Flavored Syrup and the ingredients mixed in this particular order: milk, then seltzer, and then the syrup.

Pouring seltzer into the milk the Brooklyn way creates the signature frothy white head that keeps its color even after you pour in the syrup. Pouring the seltzer over a metal spoon can increase the amount and height of the froth; pouring the ingredients into the correct type of glass for an egg cream also increases the drink's fizzy factor.

New York-style egg creams include the Manhattan egg cream, made with vanilla syrup instead of chocolate; and the Bronx egg cream, which has a dark head of foam because the chocolate syrup is mixed into the milk before the seltzer is added. And although there are as many variations on the classic egg creams as there are flavored syrups to choose from, if you want the strongest hit of egg-cream nostalgia, you'll stick with a Brooklyn-style egg cream, made the Brooklyn way.