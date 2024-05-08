What's The Difference Between Gorgonzola And Blue Cheese?

For a lot of people who love funky cheese, there's one type that stands out among the rest: blue cheese. Blue cheese gets its signature hue from its distinctive blue veins (actually mold, but not a dangerous kind). Although fuzzy dark mold is the telltale sign blue cheese has gone off, if that stuff isn't present, it's a cheese lover's dream. But what about gorgonzola? Gorgonzola seems pretty similar to blue cheese, so what's the difference?

Actually, gorgonzola isn't different from a blue cheese because it is, in fact, a type of blue cheese. But the two aren't synonymous since there are also plenty of other cheeses that fit in the "blue" category, such as roquefort, stilton, cambozola, danablu, cabrales, etc. This is the old rectangle-square bit, where all squares are rectangles, but not all rectangles are squares. Gorgonzola, though, has a lot of qualities that set it apart from its blue cheese brethren, such as flavor, color, texture, and even nation of origin.