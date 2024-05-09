A Chef Explains The Best Types Of Tequila To Cook With (And Why)
It's highly likely that you only encounter tequila when sipping on pitchers of margaritas or taking shots at the bar before hitting the club dance floor, with a lime wedge and salt in tow. But tequila deserves your appreciation beyond the quick and easy buzz, and that newfound appreciation can be found in the kitchen. Fabrizio Villapando, food blogger and recipe developer for The Moody Foody would have to agree. Villapando is known for his viral cooking tutorials as well as media appearances, such as a guest spot on "The Drew Barrymore Show". "I would argue that tequila is not a popular spirit to cook with. I believe that should change effectively immediately," Villapando shared with Daily Meal. "Similar to cooking with other types of alcohol there are certain parameters to play with."
Just as you should try to cook exclusively with wine you would also drink, the same is true for cooking with tequila, according to Villapando. You'll want to use a high-quality tequila that you'd be happy to drink on its own. While there aren't many existing recipes calling for tequila in the ingredients list, luckily, you can easily swap tequila in place of other liquors for tasty experimentation.
The type of food you're cooking impacts the type of tequila you should use
"With tequila blanco, you'll have a more neutral taste so it's far more versatile," Fabrizio Villapando advised on what kind of tequila to choose for cooking. So you can consider tequila blanco your standard swap for most recipes. Take the popular pasta dish penne alla vodka. You may not think to use tequila with pasta, but just as the taste of the dish is elevated when vodka is added to pasta sauce, tequila will work in the same way. Using tequila instead can reveal underlying fruity notes that work particularly well in a lighter, creamy pasta dish like penne alla vodka.
While tequila blanco is a great first-timer choice for cooking with tequila, you should seek out Villapando's favorite kind of tequila to cook with for a deeper dive: Tequila reposado. "I like cooking with tequila reposado the most because it adds a subtle peppery caramel note to a dish," Villapando divulged. "If you'd use a darker spirit such as whiskey, rum, brandy, etc., use tequila reposado instead. Reposado is also brilliant for baking, desserts, and espresso martinis."
More uses of tequila reposado and a certain tequila to avoid
Fabrizio Villapando is certainly onto something here, as tequila reposado develops complexity after aging in wooden barrels, gracing whatever it touches with vanilla and caramel notes. Even though tequila reposado has some sweetness the deeper flavors play well with heavier proteins. Villapando recommends tequila reposado as the choice tequila for making a delicious, unusual meat marinade as well as your go-to for deglazing and building a rich pan sauce.
At this point, it seems like there's nothing tequila can't do in the kitchen. But is there any type of tequila you should avoid? Villapando has one he'd steer clear of in cooking: Tequila añejo. "Enjoy it for the artisanal liquid that it is," Villapando disclosed. So hopefully the next time you reach for a bottle of tequila to mix up a cocktail, you'll begin daydreaming about the myriad of ways tequila can make its way to your plate. When in doubt, just follow Villapando's simple tequila pairing and swapping advice: "Neutral or brighter dishes, blanco. Warmer and richer flavors, reposado."