A Chef Explains The Best Types Of Tequila To Cook With (And Why)

It's highly likely that you only encounter tequila when sipping on pitchers of margaritas or taking shots at the bar before hitting the club dance floor, with a lime wedge and salt in tow. But tequila deserves your appreciation beyond the quick and easy buzz, and that newfound appreciation can be found in the kitchen. Fabrizio Villapando, food blogger and recipe developer for The Moody Foody would have to agree. Villapando is known for his viral cooking tutorials as well as media appearances, such as a guest spot on "The Drew Barrymore Show". "I would argue that tequila is not a popular spirit to cook with. I believe that should change effectively immediately," Villapando shared with Daily Meal. "Similar to cooking with other types of alcohol there are certain parameters to play with."

Just as you should try to cook exclusively with wine you would also drink, the same is true for cooking with tequila, according to Villapando. You'll want to use a high-quality tequila that you'd be happy to drink on its own. While there aren't many existing recipes calling for tequila in the ingredients list, luckily, you can easily swap tequila in place of other liquors for tasty experimentation.