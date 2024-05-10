How A Pro Uses Tequila In Plant-Based Meals

If you're not cooking with tequila, you're missing out on an array of culinary delights. Tequila blanco combined with red chili flakes and lime works wonderfully as a tenderizer for chicken; alongside orange juice, garlic, and fresh tarragon in a marinade for roast beef; or even in a fruity, fiery habanero jam. But if you are prone to using tequila as a marinade for animal protein, you might pause when considering using tequila to create plant-based meals.

Daily Meal talked exclusively to recipe developer and blogger Fabrizio Villapando of The Moody Foody about this very topic. "Tequila will still work wonderfully when cooking a plant-based meal," advised Villapando. He suggested the only difference would be at what point in the cooking process you add the spirit. It's here that Villapando recommends a different strategy than when cooking animal protein for the potentially happy marriage of tequila and plant-based proteins. In this case, save your pour until closer to the end.