How A Pro Uses Tequila In Plant-Based Meals
If you're not cooking with tequila, you're missing out on an array of culinary delights. Tequila blanco combined with red chili flakes and lime works wonderfully as a tenderizer for chicken; alongside orange juice, garlic, and fresh tarragon in a marinade for roast beef; or even in a fruity, fiery habanero jam. But if you are prone to using tequila as a marinade for animal protein, you might pause when considering using tequila to create plant-based meals.
Daily Meal talked exclusively to recipe developer and blogger Fabrizio Villapando of The Moody Foody about this very topic. "Tequila will still work wonderfully when cooking a plant-based meal," advised Villapando. He suggested the only difference would be at what point in the cooking process you add the spirit. It's here that Villapando recommends a different strategy than when cooking animal protein for the potentially happy marriage of tequila and plant-based proteins. In this case, save your pour until closer to the end.
Timing is everything
"With plant-based proteins you don't necessarily need to tenderize them so I would avoid adding [tequila] to a marinade," Fabrizio Villapando told Daily Meal. "Instead, cook up whatever it is you're making and deglaze with tequila to build a sauce." Pan sauces are relatively easy to make and can be elevated by learning this French technique.
As anyone who's cooked with mushrooms or tofu can tell you, the biggest job is getting moisture out of them, not in them. Also, as Villapando points out, tenderness is not an issue — that's why he suggests using tequila as an end-process flavoring agent and sauce builder. You could also try a flambé, just as you might with sautéed queen scallops. There's another upside to this approach, which is that the dish won't be overwhelmed: The harshness of the tequila will be burned off, leaving only its complex flavors.
An exclusive interview leads to recipe development
Fabrizio Villapando did more than offer Daily Meal tequila and plant-based cooking advice; he developed an off-the-cuff recipe on the spot. Villapando said at the end of our exclusive interview: "Hard-sear trumpet mushrooms [and] then deglaze the pan with tequila reposado. Add some soy, honey, miso, etc., and glaze your [mushrooms] in that reduced sauce. My mouth is watering — I know what I'm making for dinner tonight."
Imagine the lingering oak and vanilla notes of aged reposado combined with the delicate, scallop-like firmness of sliced king trumpet mushrooms — all enhanced by the sweet saltiness of a thick, soy-based glaze. We don't think Villapando will be alone in his choice for tonight's dinner. If you can't get your hands on meaty king trumpet mushrooms (also called oyster or French horn mushrooms) there are plenty of other options that would work in their place.