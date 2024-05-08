Here's How Long You Can Keep Soup In The Fridge Before Tossing It

Overestimating how much soup to make can easily result in a large batch that can't be finished in one meal. But having extra can be a good thing. Soup is easy to reheat (or even revamp with new ingredients) providing a hassle-free meal option. However, proper refrigeration is essential to enjoy your soup for a second time safely. While it may still look and smell fine the next day, leaving soup out overnight is risky. Even during colder months when your kitchen might be chillier than normal, soup that is not refrigerated properly can become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria.

It's important to note that refrigeration may not prolong the shelf life of soup as much as you might think. While it can last two to three months when properly frozen, the time frame is much shorter when stored in the fridge. You only have three to four days before your soup will no longer be safe to eat. At that point, it's best to toss it to avoid any health risks.