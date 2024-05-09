The Nutritional Differences Between Canned Green Beans And Fresh

Although canned green beans are processed soon after being picked from the plant, they do lose some essential minerals in the process. For example, canned green beans are significantly lower in vitamin C, with just 2½ milligrams compared to over 12 milligrams for fresh beans. There's also a remarkable difference in the amount of potassium, with fresh green beans measuring 211 milligrams and canned less than half of that amount.

Perhaps the most notable difference between fresh and canned green beans is the amount of sodium. Where a cup of fresh beans nets six milligrams of sodium, the same amount from a can contains a stunning 282 milligrams. However, there are low-sodium options, and rinsing canned beans before consumption lowers the amount of sodium, too.

Even with these differences, there are many reasons to include canned green beans in your pantry store. They are shelf-stable food, and they cook quickly, so they are convenient for weeknight dinners. They may also cost less than the fresh variety. So, while in a head to head competition, fresh green beans win the nutritional race by a hair, when it comes to choosing foods with high nutritional value, even green beans from a can leave many other foods in the dust. The bottom line is if you have fresh green beans, great. But if you don't, embrace the nearly equal canned version — just give them a rinse first.