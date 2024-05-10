American Vs Continental: There's A Difference In Utensil Etiquette

The history of etiquette is long and mostly French, which is how we ended up with the pinky-out, landed gentry brand of fancy manners that one conjures mentally when uttering this word. But, pioneers that we are, Americans love being just a little bit different from the rest of the world (which is why we're out here measuring things in feet — another story entirely). America has its own brand of utensil etiquette that is distinct from the Continental European style and is geared toward people who are right-hand dominant. The main difference between domestic and continental etiquette really comes down to how you hold and handle your knife and fork; more on this later.

If you need further proof of etiquette as part of the very marrow of American culture, consider this: Our first president and founding father actually wrote an etiquette pamphlet in his teenage years — and if George Washington is concerned with etiquette, then we should probably consider it quintessentially American. But it really wasn't until the 1920s that Americans got their own hard-and-fast rules about dinner table manners.