Chef Highlights The Big Mistakes You're Making With Canned Vegetables

To eat or not to eat? That has long been the question with canned vegetables. Concerns over sodium levels, safety, and quality have often been raised, confusing consumers. The fact is that canned vegetables are an affordable, convenient way of obtaining essential nutrients and can be a quick and easy means of adding flavor to many dishes. The vegetables themselves are harvested and processed at peak freshness, have a long shelf-life, and will not spoil if safely stored during a disaster or power outage. The key to using them is knowing what mistakes to avoid to obtain maximum nutritional benefit and flavor. That's where I come in.

As a chef with nearly 18 years of professional experience, canned vegetables have played an integral role in many of my favorite recipes for as long as I can remember. Regardless of which canned vegetables you buy and use, some key strategies will help you avoid many of the pitfalls associated with eating and cooking them, such as knowing which ones to rinse and pre-cook versus those you should add at the very end of the cooking process. Avoid these canned food mistakes to get the most bang for your buck in both the taste and health departments, allowing you to incorporate them into your daily culinary rituals with ease.