This Fast Food Burger Fact Will Have You Questioning Reality

What makes you crave your favorite fast-food burger? Is it the warm, toasty bun, the oozy melted cheese, or the smattering of your favorite condiments to create a special sauce? Or is it the juicy patty itself: Meaty, savory, and charred fresh off the grill? The advertisements on TV may know how to entice you with these words and images, but when it comes to fast food, the main priority is convenience. And oftentimes, convenience means skipping a few steps to get your food fast instead of fresh.

One of those steps includes a little deceitful trick to pump out burgers that look appetizing. Those "fresh off the grill" burger patties? They're not usually grilled at all. In fact, they're manufactured with fake burn marks to give them that cooked-on-the-grill appearance. That's right, even some of your favorite go-to burger chains in the US still use this trick to make their burgers more appealing. This is just one of a few bizarre secrets the fast food chains won't tell you, but how do they do it?