Oscar Mayer's New Stuffed Dogs Line Lives Up To The Hype

By nature, hot dogs are all about filling, whether they are made of beef, pork, turkey, or chicken. Cheese entered the picture – within hot dogs – in 1956. The fine meat purveyors of Oscar Mayer got cooking with its own cheese dog line a few decades later. Now, in 2024, Oscar Mayer is taking that cheesy filling feeling a step further by spicing things up with its new line of Stuffed Dogs. The Stuffed Dogs — decked out in that iconic yellow-banded logo – come in three varieties: Cheese, Chili Cheese, and Jalapeño Cheddar.

In a Kraft Heinz press release regarding the stuffed hot dogs, Molly White, vice president of marketing for Oscar Mayer, said: "Our ambition is to spark smiles and be the indisputable leader in taste, which is why we reimagined the iconic Oscar Mayer wiener to meet the evolving preferences of our consumers. Whether seeking a spicy twist or pop of creamy cheese, we strive to feed fans' appetite for category offerings that are currently only available from quick service restaurants."

So, are Oscar Mayer's new Stuffed Dogs filled with awesome flavor, or should the company stick to regular hot dogs? I got cooking with a pack of each to find out, and I promise to be frank with my thoughts. This chew and review is based on flavor, appearance, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.