Fix Your Broken Cheese Fondue With This Pantry Staple

For a cheesy good time, you can't go wrong with fondue. Made from cheese, white wine, cornstarch, lemon juice, and selected seasonings, fondue is perfect for dipping all sorts of foods (including bread, meat, fruit, and vegetables). While selecting the right cheese variety is essential for tasty fondue, the technique also plays a role in achieving the right texture. The best fondues are thick and creamy, but pulling this off is more challenging than you might imagine. Accordingly, lots of people struggle with broken fondue, which is characterized by separated ingredients and lumps.

In this case, repairing your fondue is relatively easy when you add more of the core ingredients that go into making the fancy cheese dip. Cornstarch is key, as this thickener can help restore cohesiveness to your fondue. However, cornstarch works best when combined with white wine in a slurry, which entails mixing them together smoothly before integrating them into the fondue. The slurry should be added a little bit at a time until your broken fondue is remedied.