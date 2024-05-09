Yelp's Latest Report Uncovers The Absolute Best Barbecue In The U.S.

Which state in the U.S. has the best barbecue may be the biggest source of controversy and discord within the American food landscape. The South often lays claim to the cuisine, with well-known regional barbecue styles in Texas, Alabama, and Memphis, not to mention four distinct varieties comprising the difference between North Carolina and South Carolina barbecue. But plenty of other places — Kansas City most notable among them — have their claims to the distinction. Now, Yelp seeks to settle the matter with a list that, according to the company, identifies the top 100 barbecue spots in the United States.

The results are somewhat surprising. Although the winner, Wright's Barbecue, is indeed from the South, it might not be from exactly where you'd expect, as it's located in Johnson, Arkansas (the only entry from Arkansas on the list). Quite a number of the other top scorers are from places not widely known for a distinctive barbecue culture — among others, there are entries from Nevada, California, Arizona, and even Pennsylvania in the top 25. Some of the states entirely left out are equally surprising: There isn't a single restaurant listed from anywhere in Mississippi, Louisiana, or Oklahoma. Alabama, meanwhile, only has one entry, and while Tennessee has two, neither of them are from anywhere near Memphis.