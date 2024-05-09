The Big Mistake That Leads To An Underwhelming Pasta Primavera

Featuring hearty, creamy pasta and an abundance of vegetables, pasta primavera is an Italian dish that's as filling as it is flavorful. The vegetable selection found in this pasta dish usually focuses on produce that's in season during the spring (primavera translates to "spring," after all), but you're certainly not limited to these veggies alone. No matter what you choose to incorporate into the recipe, you must blanch the vegetables before adding them to the pasta.

For the uninitiated, blanching involves placing vegetables in boiling water briefly (often just a few minutes or less), and then transferring them to ice water immediately to stop them from cooking. Failure to take this all-important step can lead to an unsatisfying outcome where texture is concerned. Blanching helps vegetables retain their vibrancy, but it also allows them to remain somewhat firm. This toothsome texture provides a brilliant contrast to the softer pasta and creamy sauce. While pasta primavera enthusiasts agree that blanching is non-negotiable, there are some differing schools of thought regarding the technique.