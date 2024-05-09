Lima Beans Vs Edamame: They're Not As Similar As They Appear

Edamame is having a moment internationally. From Asian edamame salad to edamame guacamole, these small green beans can be used in all sorts of ways; you can even make an edamame burger if you're really feeling adventurous. But it's not the only green-colored bean that has a devoted following, as there are also lima beans. So how similar are these two different legumes? Not really similar at all, it turns out.

It's understandable why people would think lima beans and edamame must be closely related: They're both beans, they're both green, and you can use them in some of the same culinary applications. But that's about where the similarities start and end because the two couldn't be more different. They hail from entirely different continents, one is noticeably larger than the other, they don't taste the same, their textures are significantly different, and they have different nutritional profiles — in summation, the two are not very much alike in any way past a cursory glance.