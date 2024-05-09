Petit Fours: The Sweet Origin Of The French Classic

If you've enjoyed a luxurious meal at a French fine dining restaurant, there's a good chance you've been served petit fours. And while today you can fairly easily find these mini bites either at the close of one such dinner, as well as in bakeries, accompanied by afternoon tea, or even at cocktail parties, their origins are trickier to pin down. In fact, multiple stories exist to explain their invention.

In one version, a major clue is right in the name, as the French word "four" translates to oven. In the 19th century, though, ovens weren't the multi-function, precision appliances we have today. Instead, they were large and coal-fired, and lacking any temperature control.

As such, there were basically two settings: The first, known as "grand four" (or "big oven") was the hottest and ideal for baking bread and roasting meat. But once bakers finished with those foods and the fire was no longer active, they recognized that there was still some residual heat and saw an opportunity — that if they created something that required less bake time and heat, they could continue to utilize the oven even as it cooled. The pastries they came up with were humble and small, and perfect for the lower temperature of the "petit four" or "small oven" — which is how they described the oven at this stage. Today, the French classic isn't limited to its country of origin; in fact, versions of petit fours fall into a category of unique holiday desserts from around the world.