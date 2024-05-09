An Expert Tells Us What Gives Air Fryers An Edge Over Regular Ovens

If you're used to cooking foods in an oven, you might be wondering what makes an air fryer a great alternative, so Daily Meal sat down with someone who can help you understand its advantages. Hammed — a recipe developer, food blogger, and creator of The Prince Eats — uses an air fryer for some of his approachable yet sophisticated recipes because of its remarkable ability to maintain heat, and Hammed pointed out that's a feature other standard appliances can't match.

"The air fryer's heat retention technology sets it apart from other cooking appliances," explained Hammed. "Over time, conventional ovens can lose cooking effectiveness due to air leaks, making it harder to maintain desired temperatures for long periods of time." Because an air fryer retains heat so well, it can cook foods much faster than a conventional oven and crisp things up in a way a microwave can't. The high heat and rapidly moving air speed up moisture loss on the surface of foods like a deep fryer, resulting in food with restaurant-level crispiness, but without the excess oil.