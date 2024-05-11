Is It OK To Freeze Fully Cooked Pasta?

Dried pasta is a mainstay of the pantry, but truly time-starved cooks might wonder if there's a way to make it even more convenient. What if you could cook a lot of pasta in advance and store it to use any time you like, with no need to heat up a pot of water? Or maybe you've overestimated just how much pasta you need for a recipe, and end up cooking twice the amount. If you plan to consume your excess of noodles within the next few days, you'll likely turn to the refrigerator, but for a longer period of time, could you turn to the freezer?

The short answer is yes, it's completely okay to freeze plain pasta after it's been cooked. However, there are a few steps you must take to ensure you don't ruin the noodles. Proper freezing begins as soon as you boil the noodles: Make sure you cook your pasta al dente, meaning it's a bit firm instead of overly soft and floppy. If the pasta becomes too soft due to overcooking, it'll turn to slimy mush when you go to reheat it. Plus, you want to ensure the noodles don't stick together, which is fairly easy to achieve.