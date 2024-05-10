11 Facts About Costco Whiskey You Should Know

If you love whisky, you're gonna love what Costco offers. The retail giant is as well-known for its extensive booze offerings as it is for its rotisserie chickens and massive cakes, and whisky sits front and center on its shelves. Costco sells a huge range of whiskies, with a host of top name brands and its own Kirkland brand (which was almost called something way different) having an impressive selection of expressions. Maker's Mark, Jack Daniel's, Jameson, and Crown Royal are just a few of the brands you might find in its cavernous stores, alongside its own Scotch, bourbon, and Irish whiskies.

Although these famous names might come at attractive prices, they may not be as good of a deal as some of Costco's other whiskey offerings. Additionally, Costco stocks a few whiskey varieties that you might never have expected, like the elusive Pappy Van Winkle, which requires specific knowledge of when it's released and how to procure it from the employees to nab a bottle. If you ever wanted to get the lowdown on the secret behind Costco whisky, we've got the facts you need to know right here. Pour yourself a glass, and let's dive in.