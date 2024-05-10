Here's How Long Your Tuna Salad Is Actually Good For
Whether you prefer it by the spoonful or sandwiched between bread and melted cheese, tuna salad is a classic meal that has been around for decades. Sadly for tuna salad lovers, not every batch will last decades in your fridge. Traditional tuna salad is only safe to eat between three and four days after preparation, depending on the freshness of the ingredients and how well it is stored.
When determining if your tuna salad is still safe to eat, you will need to consider more than just the typical shelf life of the tuna fish. Tuna salad also contains multiple products such as mayonnaise and perishables like celery and onions that affect the level of freshness. To ensure your tuna salad stays tasting its best for the maximum amount of time possible, try using fresh ingredients and clean utensils when preparing, as well as following proper storage techniques. When tuna salad is left out for too long at a temperature between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, bacteria can start to grow in as little as two hours. Eating spoiled tuna salad can make you feel very sick — to avoid this, double-check the smell and color of your tuna fish before eating any leftovers. After four days in the fridge, it is best to toss any uneaten tuna salad as a safety precaution.
Keep your tuna salad cool and well sealed for maximum freshness
One of the most important tips for keeping your tuna salad fresh and edible for as long as possible is learning how to properly store it. Unlike canned tuna that can be stored in the pantry for months without fear of going bad, tuna that has been opened and mixed with condiments and fresh perishables needs to be refrigerated within two hours of use. Storing it in the coldest part of your refrigerator, usually at the bottom towards the back of your fridge, will keep your tuna salad as fresh as possible for its three-to-four-day shelf life.
Tuna salad should also be stored in either a glass or plastic airtight container to avoid condensation and air leaks that can encourage bacteria growth. Like many foods, you can technically extend the life of your tuna fish salad by freezing it, however, it is not recommended. Because of the mayonnaise, many people have found that previously frozen tuna salad does not thaw well, and the taste and texture are not nearly as enjoyable as you hoped.