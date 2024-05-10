Here's How Long Your Tuna Salad Is Actually Good For

Whether you prefer it by the spoonful or sandwiched between bread and melted cheese, tuna salad is a classic meal that has been around for decades. Sadly for tuna salad lovers, not every batch will last decades in your fridge. Traditional tuna salad is only safe to eat between three and four days after preparation, depending on the freshness of the ingredients and how well it is stored.

When determining if your tuna salad is still safe to eat, you will need to consider more than just the typical shelf life of the tuna fish. Tuna salad also contains multiple products such as mayonnaise and perishables like celery and onions that affect the level of freshness. To ensure your tuna salad stays tasting its best for the maximum amount of time possible, try using fresh ingredients and clean utensils when preparing, as well as following proper storage techniques. When tuna salad is left out for too long at a temperature between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, bacteria can start to grow in as little as two hours. Eating spoiled tuna salad can make you feel very sick — to avoid this, double-check the smell and color of your tuna fish before eating any leftovers. After four days in the fridge, it is best to toss any uneaten tuna salad as a safety precaution.