This Easy Butter Tip Promises The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich Of Your Life

If you're a baker, you've probably come across a brown butter cookie recipe or two. Brown butter is made by melting, well, butter in a pan until it bubbles and turns (you guessed it) a golden brown color. This is because of the milk solids in the ingredient caramelizing, and the result is fat with a caramelly, toffee, nutty flavor that adds depth to your baked goods.

But, it's not just cookies that can benefit from this ingredient; you can also use it to take grilled cheese to the next level. Just like with your cookies, brown butter adds those same toasty, slightly sweet caramel touches to your snack. At the same time, it gives your bread a crispy texture, makes a meal that feels a bit more decadent, and works with whatever bread or cheese you might want to pair it with.

Just be mindful that it'll take you a few extra minutes to make your sandwich since you'll need to brown the butter first. But, you'll find it's worth it once you bite into the sandwich and taste the caramelized notes and buttery richness.