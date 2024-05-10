The Sweet Spread You Absolutely Must Try On Your Next Burger

Ketchup, mayo, mustard, and perhaps the occasional dollop of barbecue sauce are some of the quintessential burger condiments. Delicious and iconic as these tried-and-true burger fixings are, breaking traditions is one of the most thrilling parts of cooking, and there's one sweet spread you should introduce to your favorite burger recipe — jam.

Sweet and savory flavors go hand in hand, and bugers and jam are no exception. The smoky, umami-forward char of a classic beef patty makes the perfect contrast to the tart, sweet essence of fruit jam. But it's not just beef patties that can benefit from jam — chicken, turkey, and even plant-based burger patties can gain more depth and complexity from the sour-sweetness of a good jam. Plus, a little bit goes a long way, so you don't have to empty your jar to enjoy a jammy burger.

From melty cheeses to crunchy greens and pickled produce, jam plays nicely with other classic burger fixings, ensuring you'll never have to omit or compromise on your favorite burger provisions. A tasty, customizable burger upgrade that meets you where you're at, what's not to love?