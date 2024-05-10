The Sweet Spread You Absolutely Must Try On Your Next Burger
Ketchup, mayo, mustard, and perhaps the occasional dollop of barbecue sauce are some of the quintessential burger condiments. Delicious and iconic as these tried-and-true burger fixings are, breaking traditions is one of the most thrilling parts of cooking, and there's one sweet spread you should introduce to your favorite burger recipe — jam.
Sweet and savory flavors go hand in hand, and bugers and jam are no exception. The smoky, umami-forward char of a classic beef patty makes the perfect contrast to the tart, sweet essence of fruit jam. But it's not just beef patties that can benefit from jam — chicken, turkey, and even plant-based burger patties can gain more depth and complexity from the sour-sweetness of a good jam. Plus, a little bit goes a long way, so you don't have to empty your jar to enjoy a jammy burger.
From melty cheeses to crunchy greens and pickled produce, jam plays nicely with other classic burger fixings, ensuring you'll never have to omit or compromise on your favorite burger provisions. A tasty, customizable burger upgrade that meets you where you're at, what's not to love?
Considering jam varieties
If the guaranteed boost in flavor wasn't enough to sell you on spreading a layer of jam onto your favorite burger recipe, then it might be the idea that there are a million and one jam varieties to choose from. Okay, maybe not a million and one, but many different types of jams can inspire the tastebuds of even the pickiest eaters.
Traditional breakfast jams made from strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are mouthwateringly delicious when sandwiched beside a burger. With their slightly sour and presently sweet taste, berry jams are ideal when you want to complement the savory char of your burger patty with flavors that are just as bold. For something less sharp, fig jam imparts burgers with a maple, honey-esque flavor while apricot jam underscores them with subtly sweet but never cloying accents.
Delicious as fruit jams are, you don't have to smother your burger in saccharine sweetness if it doesn't speak to your senses. A sugar-caramelized onion jam imbues burgers with a deep allium taste punctuated by hints of perfectly browned sweetness. For something that strays from sweetness entirely, turn up the heat in your burger with a fiery jalapeño jam.
Luckily, jam is a popular ingredient. You can find classic jams at most supermarkets and specialty spreads at farmer's markets, and if you don't feel like making a trip out of it, you can make a thick, tasty jam with frozen fruit that you have at home.
Zhuzhing up a jam burger
There's nothing wrong with an old-fashioned hamburger, but adding jam is an easy way to way to give it some pizzazz. However, jam burgers are even better when assembled with additional complementary ingredients. Lucky for burger buffs, your options aren't limited.
A fistful of arugula and soft, crumbled goat cheese topped with a layer of jam emulates the vibe of a sophisticated charcuterie board. The peppery greens flirt with the tangy notes of the cheese while the sweet jam brings it all together for a satisfying and unique burger recipe. Don't forget a few slices of red onion for a tart, tangy twist. Bacon burger, anyone? Crispy pork bacon provides a smoky, salty flavor that pairs well with sweet and savory jams while simultaneously offering them a crunchy textural contrast. If you want the crunch without extra meat, top your jam burger with crispy fried onion strings for mouthfuls of crispy, jammy goodness dripping with sweet umami flavors.
As crazy as it sounds, don't knock a PB&J burger until you try it. A creamy, sugar-free peanut butter adds a velvety texture to the meaty machismo of a burger, and, of course, is a soulmate to jam. Next time you're craving a burger, put the ketchup away and save it for a hot dog. Your jam needs a new gig anyway, so toast some burger buns and lather them up with your go-to jam.