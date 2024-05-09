What It Was Like To Eat At The First Hamburger Restaurant In The US

Are you a ketchup or mayo person? That doesn't really matter here. Either way, you won't be allowed to add condiments to your burger. Louis' Lunch is one of the hamburger places that strictly prohibits ketchup. There's even a poignant sign inside with the crossed-out ketchup bottle. It's no joke, the institution is serious about the policy. "My great-grandfather, my grandfather, and my father were very strict about the no-condiments," explained Jeff Lassen, the fourth-generation owner of Louis' Lunch in an interview with AOL, adding, "That's the way it's going to be and that's the way it's going to stay."

But it's not the hate for the ketchup that drives this policy. The restaurant takes great pride in its traditions. One of those is preparing fresh ground meat daily in the morning and putting it through the grilling process in the vintage vertical broilers. All four generations of owners believed that the condiments don't add anything to the taste of the meat and you will have the best experience without ketchup or mayonnaise. Considering that Louis' Lunch has been successfully in business for more than 100 years, you have to respect this point. You simply don't mess with an institution that has a sign saying "This is not Burger King. You don't get it your way. You get it my way, or you don't get the damn thing."