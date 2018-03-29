Many Surprises among the nearly 1000 Cars at the 2018 New York International Auto Show



There are some pretty sweet cars and experiences waiting for you at this year’s New York International Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Center, Manhattan. From all-electrics, concept cars, and sportier SUVs, to new reveals, and virtual reality and robot simulators, you can spend many hours immersed in the world of automobiles from March 30-April 9. You can buy your tickets here. Then, hop in your car, and drive to the nearest drive-in, Sonic Hamburgers in North Bergen, New Jersey. I'm still searching for one in New York City.

That’s just what I did today on the intro media day filled with press conferences, demos and car intros.

Here are some of the interesting reveals that you can expect to see at the show.

Camaro: It's the 50th year of Hot Wheels and Camaro is celebrating it.





Essentia: Genesis unveiled its groundbreaking Essentia Concept. The all-electric, high-performance concept elevates and re-imagines Genesis’s "Athletic Elegance" design.

Toyota RAV4: The all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 gets a sporty re-do that’s both attractive and practical for the this small sports utility vehicle, the creator of the small SUV segment.

Cadillac XT4: Cadillac unveiled its new XT4, an all-new compact luxury SUV, powered by an all-new 2.0L Turbo engine.





Nissan Altima: Nissan revealed a newly designed, very stylish version of its popular Altima, the first Nissan sedan to have available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive in the U.S.



Acura RDX: The 2019 Acura RDX debuted a sportier version of its SUV, the RDX A-Spec sport with larger wheels, gloss black accents and distinctive interiors including an available two-tone red and black interior.

Hyundai Kona Electric: For the eco-minded driver, Hyundai unveiled its new U.S. version of the Kona Electric crossover.



Audi RS 5 Sportback: This new Audi arrives in the US with distinctive styling and a distinct sound from its V6 biturbo engine.





Mercedes-Benz-AMG: The ever-popular C-Class shines with the addition of C 63 now available in sedan, coupe and cabriolet versions with extended individualization options.

Alfa Romeo: Expanding the Giulia and Stelvio lineup, Alfa Romeo's new Nero Edizione package seductive and striking dark exterior accents.



BMW introduces a sleeker version of its X1 small luxury SUV, the new X2 with more angled lines and slightly smaller interior space. (No, that's not the X2 in the top photo, but I can still dream).