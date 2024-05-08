Jet Tila Reveals 11 Of His Favorite Foods To Cook Outdoors And Why

Much like cooking outside, eating oysters is a practice that's no longer limited to a few months of the year. Thanks to improvements in farming practices, refrigeration, and general cleanliness in the supply chain, oysters can be enjoyed year-round, even in July. This is a relief for outdoor cooking enthusiasts such as Jet Tila, who see oysters as the ultimate food when it comes to simple, outdoor cooking: "Think about throwing some oysters on the grill until they open up," Tila said. "Pull one of the shells off, release the oyster from the half shell, and hit it with hot sauce." Tila also recommends smoking the shellfish, which will add great flavor.

Some connoisseurs may balk at the idea of grilling or smoking oysters. They are, after all, traditionally consumed raw. However, the salty, umami-rich nature of oysters makes them perfectly suited to Tila's suggested cooking methods. These processes also completely transform the eating experience. After cooking, oysters become surprisingly meaty and carry a distinct, multilayered flavor that'll keep diners coming back for more.

In terms of cooking times, grilled oysters only require a few minutes. Keep an eye on the shells: When they open, the oysters are done. If you're using the smoking method, oysters are best shucked first. This reduces smoking time and exposes the entirety of the mollusk to the flavorful smoke. General smoke times are about one hour, but this will depend on both the oyster's size and your personal preference.