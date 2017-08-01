STACKED: Food Well Built Expands Food Service to Include Catering

STACKED Favorites Available In A Variety of Party Sizes

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) STACKED:Food Well Built now has a new way to share your favorite menu items with family and friends. Introducing the STACKED catering menu for events and parties of all sizes.

STACKED’s new catering menu allows guests to STACK their own event menu choosing from numerous combination platters featuring delicious appetizers, fresh salads, creamy mac ‘n’cheeses, and yummy sliders. Individual item and customizable sandwich platters are also available.

“STACKED has become a place where guests celebrate life events, and now they can take STACKED’s delicious culinary experience with them,” said Paul Motenko, Co-founder, STACKED Restaurants LLC. “Just like everything else at STACKED, you can STACK your platters to perfectly fit any occasion. Whether you are planning an event at home, at a STACKED location, or you are bringing a dish to a party, STACKED’s got you covered with our many platter options.”

STACKED’s new catering menu is available now at all STACKED locations. Appetizer options include STACKED’s regular or habanero chicken wings, creamy spinach artichoke dip, or perfectly battered chicken tenders. As part of the slider platters, customers can select from fan-favorite fried buttermilk chicken sliders, juicy pulled pork sliders, pastrami sliders on pretzel rolls, or traditional burger/cheeseburger sliders. A wide variety of both house and premium salads are available as well as six different sandwich options such as the STACKED Chicken BLT or Caprese sandwich. STACKED catering options also feature multiple pizzas and a plethora of mac ‘n’ cheeses. Breakfast catering is also available for order from the STACKED Huntington Beach location.

For added flexibility and ease, guests can choose to pick-up their orders, have their party platters delivered, or host their party at their nearest STACKED location.

For more information about STACKED catering, visit stacked.com.

About STACKED: Food Well Built

STACKED: Food Well Built is a full-service restaurant serving premium-quality, inventive and flavorful American favorites, where iPad technology serves as a platform for customization of incredible appetizers, burgers, pizzas, salads, sandwiches, mac ‘n’ cheese, shakes and desserts. Guests become culinary architects, building their meals exactly the way they want choosing from dozens of fresh ingredients and flavorful house-made sauces. Besides facilitating customization, the innovative ordering approach also lets guests control when they order and pay. And, it gives STACKED team members more time to deliver a greater level of hospitality than in a traditional, full-service restaurant. STACKED also offers a full-bar, replete with multiple, flat screen TVs, and stocked with rotating craft beers, premium wine selections, and top shelf liquor for inventive cocktails.

STACKED: Food Well Built was founded in 2011 by the former co-CEO’s of BJ’s Restaurants, Paul Motenko and Jerry Hennessy, who developed that brand into a national chain. STACKED has restaurants in Torrance, Cerritos, Thousand Oaks, San Diego and Huntington Beach. For more information about STACKED or employment opportunities, visit stacked.com, facebook.com/stackedrestaurants, twitter.com/foodwellbuilt, or instagram.com/stackedrestaurants.

