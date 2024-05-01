The Genius Hack For Keeping Your Takeout Warm On The Drive Home
While many people claim that cold pizza is undeniably delicious, the same can't be said of other takeout options. Whether you're a huge fan of the Golden Arches (and here are a few reasons why McDonald's burgers are among the best) or can't get enough of Five Guys' endless fries, warm food is imperative for the best possible quality. In this case, consider using your vehicle's seat warmers to help takeout remain toasty as you escort your meal home. Seat warmers are a beloved car feature, particularly among those who live in chilly climates. This hack illustrates that they offer another benefit to people with a hankering for fast food and a long drive ahead of them.
While the exact temperature can vary according to the vehicle manufacturer, heated seats can range from 115 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Along with ensuring drivers and passengers remain comfortable in frigid weather, this temperature range is also sufficient for keeping food nice and warm on the way home from your favorite fast food establishment.
Use your car heater (or the power of sunlight) in place of seat warmers
Seat warmers aren't exactly a new feature, as the technology has been available in some vehicles for decades. However, heated seats have only become widely available in recent years, which means many drivers lack this feature and are unable to make use of the nifty food-warming hack. In this case, Reddit offers an equally helpful alternative that just about any car owner can employ.
As stated by one commenter, "I've found putting the food on the floor then cranking the foot heat fans works better." This claim was co-signed by another Redditor, albeit with a minor caveat about potential discomfort when using the hack "in the summer heat." In this case, you can follow the advice of another commenter based in the southern region of the U.S., who advocates putting takeout on the dashboard instead. According to the Redditor, this tactic ensures the food is "hotter than [sic] it was when I picked it up." While there are lots of great ways to reheat fast food to preserve its quality, keeping items toasty on the drive home allows you to dig into your meal much faster.