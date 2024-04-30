The Easiest Soft Candy To Make As A Beginner, According To An Expert
If you like to eat sweets, you probably already know that there are millions of cookbooks and websites devoted to baking. But for some reason, that enthusiasm hasn't always carried over into making candy. It might be because people believe that candy making is harder, and it's true that some treats require specialized equipment like a candy tumbler and ingredients like bulk chocolate. In reality, there are a lot of candies that you can make with simple ingredients you might already have at home and without any special pots or pans, so there's no excuse not to try making some of the basics. According to Mika Shino, founder and of CEO Issei Mochi Gummies in Santa Monica, California, there is more than one variety to explore if you want to get your candy-making feet wet.
When asked by Daily Meal what kind of soft candy is best for beginners to try making at home for the first time and why, Shino said, "I think marshmallow is the easiest kind of soft candy [to try making for beginners] since it is an easy process."
Homemade marshmallows is a good place to start for candy making
Homemade marshmallows are a perfect treat for lots of different holidays or occasions, and they only take about 45 minutes to put together from start to finish. All you need is a few easy-to-find ingredients. Plus, they're fun for kids to decorate. The best part? They don't have to be any particular shape to taste good. Just spread them out in a pan, let them set, and then cut them into squares with a sharp knife. You can cut them into fun shapes with cookie cutters, too.
The hardest part of making homemade marshmallows is getting the temperature of the sugar just right so that they hold their shape, but that's pretty easy as long as you have a candy thermometer, which you can get for less than $20. Most pastry chefs make their marshmallows on the stovetop, but you can get good results using just a microwave, which is pretty approachable for beginners.
Gummies are also easy to make
If marshmallows aren't your thing, however, Mika Shino says that the same products that put her shop on the map are also super approachable.
"... Traditional gelatin-based gummies are not difficult to make," Shino told Daily Meal, adding that the only special equipment you need is some candy forms or trays. With just a little gelatin, lemon juice, and the right form, you can even make your own gummy bears. Shino's gummies, however, are made without gelatin. Instead, she uses rice flour and dough to make chewy mochi bites. "I don't make gelatin-based gummies, as I want to have vegan options," she explained. On the company website, she said that she was inspired to make her candies so that she could give her kids treats without all the unhealthy stuff.
Just like marshmallows, mochi doesn't necessarily need to be a special shape to make a finished candy, either. All you have to do is roll chewy mochi into bite-sized balls, and your homemade candies are ready to share.