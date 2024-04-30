The Easiest Soft Candy To Make As A Beginner, According To An Expert

If you like to eat sweets, you probably already know that there are millions of cookbooks and websites devoted to baking. But for some reason, that enthusiasm hasn't always carried over into making candy. It might be because people believe that candy making is harder, and it's true that some treats require specialized equipment like a candy tumbler and ingredients like bulk chocolate. In reality, there are a lot of candies that you can make with simple ingredients you might already have at home and without any special pots or pans, so there's no excuse not to try making some of the basics. According to Mika Shino, founder and of CEO Issei Mochi Gummies in Santa Monica, California, there is more than one variety to explore if you want to get your candy-making feet wet.

When asked by Daily Meal what kind of soft candy is best for beginners to try making at home for the first time and why, Shino said, "I think marshmallow is the easiest kind of soft candy [to try making for beginners] since it is an easy process."