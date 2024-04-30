Get Ready: Velveeta Is Releasing Its First Ever Queso, In 3 Flavors

Velveeta is going to try to make your life a whole lot cheesier beginning in May. In news shared with Daily Meal, Velveeta announced it is unveiling its next venture in creamy, delectable cheese products — queso dips. Velveeta's quesos will be ready to eat straight from the jar, making your Taco Tuesday and everyday snacking a cheesy breeze. The new Velveeta ready-to-eat queso will be available in three flavors, the better to catch the attention of cheese lovers and nacho fanatics.

Velveeta's first three queso flavors are queso con salsa, queso blanco, and jalapeño, so you can keep things mild, spice up the party, or get creative and combine the three flavors to create your perfect blend of melty cheese dips to slather over nachos. Velveeta is a prepared cheese product that includes whey, which gives it the signature velvety consistency when melted which the world knows and loves. This iconic texture is a perfect match for queso: Kraft, the maker of Velveeta, reports that 125 million pounds of Velveeta are sold yearly to make queso. Velveeta queso dips are the first ready-to-eat quesos made by the company.