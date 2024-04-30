Get Ready: Velveeta Is Releasing Its First Ever Queso, In 3 Flavors
Velveeta is going to try to make your life a whole lot cheesier beginning in May. In news shared with Daily Meal, Velveeta announced it is unveiling its next venture in creamy, delectable cheese products — queso dips. Velveeta's quesos will be ready to eat straight from the jar, making your Taco Tuesday and everyday snacking a cheesy breeze. The new Velveeta ready-to-eat queso will be available in three flavors, the better to catch the attention of cheese lovers and nacho fanatics.
Velveeta's first three queso flavors are queso con salsa, queso blanco, and jalapeño, so you can keep things mild, spice up the party, or get creative and combine the three flavors to create your perfect blend of melty cheese dips to slather over nachos. Velveeta is a prepared cheese product that includes whey, which gives it the signature velvety consistency when melted which the world knows and loves. This iconic texture is a perfect match for queso: Kraft, the maker of Velveeta, reports that 125 million pounds of Velveeta are sold yearly to make queso. Velveeta queso dips are the first ready-to-eat quesos made by the company.
Velveeta also introduces new Shells & Cheese flavors
Many Velveeta super fans will be familiar with one of Velveeta's classic offerings, its signature Shells & Cheese. For the first time in 12 years, Velveeta is introducing new flavors to it Shells & Cheese lineup. Amp up mac-and-cheese nights with cheesy-saucy Pizza Shells & Cheese; or indulge in your fiery side with Velveeta's buffalo-infused Shells & Cheese. The combination of three classic comfort foods — macaronie and cheese, pizza, and buffalo wings — will surely upgrade your snack or dinner routine.
And now, gluten-free cheese fans can take part in the festivities as well. Velveeta will release its Shells & Cheese in a gluten-free version, so all mac-and-cheese lovers can enjoy the classic Velveeta Shells & Cheese. From a tasteful array of ready-to-serve queso to exciting new Shells & Cheese flavors, you should be able to find plenty of cheesy meals and snacks to enjoy.