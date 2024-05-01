How To Easily Thicken Chili (With No Added Ingredients)
When you're in the mood for a hearty meal that fills your stomach and packs a flavorful punch, nothing beats a bowl of all-American chili. This crowd-pleasing, one-pot meal can encompass a variety of flavors and take on a range of ingredients. While chili mix-ins may change daily, many popular variations include some form of meat, beans, and seasoned tomato puree. Since this iconic meal is known for its stick-to-your-ribs texture, creating an overly soupy chili can be disappointing. Luckily, if you're looking for a quick and simple way to thicken your next pot, you only need to mash some beans.
Beans are added to chili toward the end of cooking so pre-cooked legumes retain their firm texture. At this point in the cooking process, you can better determine if this savory meal needs a bit of thickening. Approximately 20 minutes before serving, add whole canned beans, leaving a portion to the side as a convenient thickener. Crush the extras with a potato masher, then scoop the mashed beans into your soup, allowing this addition to meld with your other chili ingredients.
Like corn and potatoes, beans are high in starch. When mashed, these cooked legumes thicken chili through the absorption of liquid. Even though you don't need additional ingredients to enhance the consistency of your chili, mashed beans may alter the flavor of your classic recipe.
When adding mashed beans to chili, adjust your recipe accordingly
Even though beans are your secret weapon for thickening soups, adding mashed beans to chili may alter the flavor of this hearty meal. Whether you use black, kidney, or pinto beans to adjust chilis texture, be mindful of how the creamy consistency of mashed legumes affects the resulting taste of your dish. More often than not, you'll need to add extra seasoning to balance the abundance of starch. Mashed beans can dull the bright, unexpected qualities of your chosen ingredients and spices. Before deciding what adjustments should be made, add mashed beans and allow the mixture to simmer for a few minutes. Then you can taste test and alter if necessary.
Flavor aside, thickening chili with mashed beans works fast and almost immediately — you will notice a difference in the consistency of your chili right away. A potato masher and similar hand-held utensils produce mashed beans with varying textures. While a potato masher is easy to use and breaks down beans in a flash, you can also use a fork or the flat sides of a drinking glass to get the job done. If you're after a more uniform addition, add beans to a high-speed blender with a small amount of vegetable stock or water. Puree beans and pour or scoop this smooth, even mixture into your pot of chili for a less chunky thickener. Luckily, beyond using beans, you have other ways to boost your chilis consistency without extra ingredients.
More simple ways to thicken chili
Not everyone can use mashed legumes to thicken chili, especially those who enjoy chili con carne without beans. However, you have many ways to fix your runny soup that don't include adding extra ingredients toward the end of cooking. Instead of only using crushed tomatoes with stock or water as the liquid base for this classic dish, use crushed tomatoes and tomato paste to ensure a thicker chili from the start. While tomato paste is sure to add depth of consistency to your chili, this ingredient is easily altered with a little more or less water or stock plus the usual crushed tomatoes.
Another way to thicken chili without unexpected ingredients is to allow this one-pot dish to simmer on the stove for an extended period. If your chili has too much liquid, remove the lid from your pot and simmer on low heat, stirring frequently until enough moisture has been absorbed to your liking. All you need is a little extra time to achieve just the right texture.
Finally, if you want to avoid adding mix-ins to the central base of your recipe, bulk up the ingredients upon serving instead. Serve chili over crushed corn chips or rice to soak up additional liquid. Even a solid helping of shredded cheese can elevate the texture of your chili. Yet, if you typically add beans to your chili, mash a portion of the suggested amount to elevate the texture of this hearty traditional meal.