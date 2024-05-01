How To Easily Thicken Chili (With No Added Ingredients)

When you're in the mood for a hearty meal that fills your stomach and packs a flavorful punch, nothing beats a bowl of all-American chili. This crowd-pleasing, one-pot meal can encompass a variety of flavors and take on a range of ingredients. While chili mix-ins may change daily, many popular variations include some form of meat, beans, and seasoned tomato puree. Since this iconic meal is known for its stick-to-your-ribs texture, creating an overly soupy chili can be disappointing. Luckily, if you're looking for a quick and simple way to thicken your next pot, you only need to mash some beans.

Beans are added to chili toward the end of cooking so pre-cooked legumes retain their firm texture. At this point in the cooking process, you can better determine if this savory meal needs a bit of thickening. Approximately 20 minutes before serving, add whole canned beans, leaving a portion to the side as a convenient thickener. Crush the extras with a potato masher, then scoop the mashed beans into your soup, allowing this addition to meld with your other chili ingredients.

Like corn and potatoes, beans are high in starch. When mashed, these cooked legumes thicken chili through the absorption of liquid. Even though you don't need additional ingredients to enhance the consistency of your chili, mashed beans may alter the flavor of your classic recipe.