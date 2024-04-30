How To Prep Your Katsu Meat Like A Total Expert

Aside from the special Japanese panko breadcrumbs Makoto Okuwa uses for his katsu, his most interesting technique for making the dish is his technique of double frying the meat once it's breaded. "First, fry at 160 degrees Celsius (320 degrees Fahrenheit) for three minutes, let the meat rest for five minutes, and bring up the oil temperature to 175 degrees Celsius (347 degrees Fahrenheit) and fry for 30 seconds," he said. While you might be tempted to fry your katsu just once and save time, Okuwa says that double frying "gives the katsu an incredible crispiness and ensures it's cooked perfectly." It's a technique that's often used for making french fries, but it works much the same way for the delicate dish to keep the meat inside from drying out while getting the ideal crunch on the outside.

If you need a little inspiration for making your own katsu and you're in the Vail area, you can pop into the restaurant to try Okuwa's creations for yourself, of course. But the James Beard-recognized chef also has plenty of other places to check out his skills if you're not nearby, including Miami, Washington D.C., Panama City, Mexico City, and São Paulo. Between the six restaurants, you should have plenty of chances to taste an expert katsu beyond his Vail restaurant.