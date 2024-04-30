We're In Shambles Over This Costco Shopper's Genius Cart Invention

In the long, sepia-toned age before the internet, true genius often went unheralded as the greatest minds of innumerable generations toiled in obscurity. Happily, those days are over, and now we regularly get to witness acts of mad brilliance right at our fingertips. One such act comes to us today, as a man going by the handle "goodvibezone" posted a DIY project on Reddit that will immediately fill the heart of any Costco shopper with an equal mix of joy and desire: He made a cart tray for his food, and his drink, and ... well, everything he needed for shopping.

This man — and his clever mind — figured out a way to let us shop while at the same time enjoying Costco's amazing hot dog deal on the go. Obviously it's designed for eating (there's a raised edge to keep food from falling off) and drinking (it has a cutout for a drink holder) while shopping. It goes even further, though, with a slot for his phone in the handle and a long, thin, retractable stand on the corner to hold up his receipt on his way out the door. He really did think of everything.