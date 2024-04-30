The Ice Mistake To Avoid When Throwing Your Memorial Day Barbecue

If there's one thing hosts and party guests forget to add to their day-of party supplies list, it's ice. Whether you are serving up two liters full of soda or chilled summer cocktails to beat the heat, ice is an absolute necessity. When your family member or bestie inevitably asks you to "run and grab some ice" for your upcoming Memorial Day barbecue, it's best not to forget.

When it comes time to party, especially during the hot summer months, make sure you have plenty of ice for each of your coolers and some left over for those who want to add a few cubes to their red solo cups. One of the biggest ice-related mistakes you might be making is forgetting to have fresh ice on hand for your guests to use in their drinks. By fresh ice, we mean ice that is not currently being used in your cooler to keep your cans of soda and bottles of beer cold. Mixing your drinks with ice that has been used to cool down your drinks is a no-no for multiple reasons. First, it is likely already partially melted because it has been doing its job in your cooler, regulating the temperature of your drinks. Second, you don't want to be putting ice in your drinks that has been handled by other partygoers while they root around to find their preferred drink. Do everyone a favor and set aside some untouched ice for those who want extra cool beverages.