Expert-Approved Tips For The Best Roasted Cabbage Ever

You might be most familiar with cabbage in its raw form; you'll frequently find it sliced or shredded in salads or coleslaw or drenched in dressing. Cabbage is a little spicy when it's raw, with a touch of pepperiness and tang. But that sharpness evens out when the leafy vegetable is cooked, becoming more sweet and less pungent. So you can't miss out on roasted cabbage.

There are a lot of mistakes you might be guilty of making when cooking cabbage, though. Because when you get heat involved, things can become tricky. If you aren't careful, the cabbage can become soggy, tough, or bland. So vegan recipe developer Remy Park came to the roasted cabbage rescue. The wellness content creator and author of the "Sesame, Soy, Spice" cookbook has a few tips for perfectly roasting cabbage every time.

It starts with the cut. "I recommend slicing cabbage into wedges to make it easier and quicker to roast!" Park told Daily Meal. She also says that slicing cabbage into steaks works too. In addition to cutting down on the cooking time of a whole head of cabbage, wedges or steaks allow you to increase the surface area that gets deliciously crispy while they roast. Steaks will have lots of caramelized, browned edges, while wedges will have crispy edges and a softer center. Either way, that crispiness is a big part of roasted cabbage's appeal, so Park has tips for achieving that char.