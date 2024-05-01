What Are Cruller Donuts (And Where Do They Come From)?

Crullers are delicious treats, typically designated as donuts, although one of the most popular kinds of crullers is made from choux pastry dough. The French cruller is a ring-shaped creation that's fried and usually glazed, crispy on the outside, and super moist, light, and airy on the inside. These differ from a yeasted doughnut or a cake doughnut because of the texture achieved from frying the choux dough. Choux is an important technique in French pastry (think cream puff pastry, eclairs, or profiteroles). The dough incorporates beaten eggs, which not only account for the rise and pockets of air inside but also a particular eggy flavor. Once made, the dough is piped into hot oil, giving it the iconic ridges that work so well for catching glaze.

And yet, while these delicacies are tagged as French, they have German and Dutch origins. The word "cruller" is possibly a derivative of the word "krullen" in Dutch, which translates to "curl." That seems appropriate given that these are usually circular, like their categorical brethren (although it is possible to find them in bar form, both formats are twisted). Crullers are undoubtedly part of the long and mouthwatering history of donuts, but have a story all their own.