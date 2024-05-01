The Top 12 Green Onion Hacks Everybody Should Try

Of all the foods you can regrow from kitchen scraps, few are as satisfying, or as simple, as green onions. You know those ragged little white parts on the end of a green onion? Those are its roots, folks — and they're far from dead. By preserving the ends of your green onions, you can regrow an entirely new batch, saving you from having to buy new ones every time you need them.

To regrow green onions, take their white ends and place them in a glass or jar of water, root-side down. Make sure that the tip of the onion is poking out of the water — you probably don't want to cut them too short. Then, pop your container somewhere sunny, and wait. Within a day or two, you should notice that green shoots are beginning to grow from the white parts. Then, after a fortnight, you should be left with new, fully-formed green onions, with the roots way longer and stragglier.

What you do then is entirely up to you. If you wish, you can take them out of the water and use them straight away. Alternatively, if you want massive green onions, take your plants and pot them in some soil. They'll continue to grow until you're ready to cook with them.