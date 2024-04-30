Don't Sleep On Canned Tomatoes For Easy, Flavorful Homemade Salsa

Canned tomato salsa might sound as though it lacks flavor, but there are plenty of ways to give it a unique taste. For one thing, you can play around with the type of tomatoes you use. Fire-roasted tomatoes can add a bit of smokiness to your salsa, reminiscent of a roasted garden salsa. Or you could go for a seasoned variety that includes spices such as garlic and oregano. Another choice might be to make a salsa verde using a can of tomatillos.

The tomatoes you choose aren't the only ingredient that can ramp up the flavor. Another way is to think about how you'll add spice to your salsa. Sticking with jalapeños is one option, and you can play with the spice level depending on whether or not you include the pepper's seeds and membranes. You can also add other spices, such as a few drops of Tabasco hot sauce or chipotle peppers in adobo sauce for extra smoky flavor.

Finally, get creative with your spices. Cilantro and garlic are classic options to add to your salsa, but you can add others, such as chipotle powder or cumin. Remember, fresh herbs are better than dried in this case if you want a more homemade taste.