Don't Sleep On Canned Tomatoes For Easy, Flavorful Homemade Salsa
If you've ever set out to make your own salsa, you've probably noticed that many fresh, homemade salsa recipes call for chopped and peeled tomatoes. Now, this may lead you to grab the cutting board and a few of these fruits; however, you can also use canned tomatoes. Canned tomato salsa doesn't require you to cook your ingredients on the stove. Instead, all you have to do is throw everything in a food processor and blitz them. That means the salsa is not only incredibly easy to make, but it also comes together quickly, taking only about 10 minutes.
You can also adjust how smooth or chunky you want your salsa by adjusting the amount of time you process the ingredients. Just a few seconds can work for a chunkier salsa, or a few minutes can get you a silky smooth, restaurant-style salsa if that's what you prefer. It's a great way to get started making your own dip, and works on chips, in tacos, and with any other recipe you'd usually add the sauce to.
Pack flavor into your canned tomato salsa
Canned tomato salsa might sound as though it lacks flavor, but there are plenty of ways to give it a unique taste. For one thing, you can play around with the type of tomatoes you use. Fire-roasted tomatoes can add a bit of smokiness to your salsa, reminiscent of a roasted garden salsa. Or you could go for a seasoned variety that includes spices such as garlic and oregano. Another choice might be to make a salsa verde using a can of tomatillos.
The tomatoes you choose aren't the only ingredient that can ramp up the flavor. Another way is to think about how you'll add spice to your salsa. Sticking with jalapeños is one option, and you can play with the spice level depending on whether or not you include the pepper's seeds and membranes. You can also add other spices, such as a few drops of Tabasco hot sauce or chipotle peppers in adobo sauce for extra smoky flavor.
Finally, get creative with your spices. Cilantro and garlic are classic options to add to your salsa, but you can add others, such as chipotle powder or cumin. Remember, fresh herbs are better than dried in this case if you want a more homemade taste.
Master the consistency of canned tomato salsa
With your ingredients in the food processor, there are a couple of things to keep in mind to get a great condiment. For one thing, be mindful of how long you purée the ingredients. It's easy to overshoot and wind up with a salsa that's more liquid than you bargained for. You can use the pulse function on your food processor to get the right consistency. Another tip is to reserve the liquid in your canned tomatoes. You can then slowly add it to your salsa as you process the ingredients, helping you to better control the consistency.
Once your salsa is as smooth or chunky as you like it, pop it in a bowl. One salsa mistake many people make is to eat it right away, but if you let it sit in the refrigerator for an hour or so, the flavors infuse and make a tastier sauce. You can also store it for later if you're not ready to eat it right away — it should last in an airtight container for up to a week in the fridge. Next time you don't have store-bought salsa on hand but are craving some tortilla chips, give this trick a whirl and enjoy a fast snack!